BELLEVUE (KDKA) — At least ten people were injured after a large tree collapsed on a high school softball field Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of Union Avenue at the softball field at Northgate Junior High School.

Reports indicate that the tree fell on several people. According to officials, ten people were evaluated for injuries. Of those ten injuries, at least two of them are adults.

A total of six people were transported to local hospitals, one person suffered moderate injuries.

A softball game was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Northgate against Montour.

Further details have not been confirmed at this time.

