CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — An old distillery in Fayette County went up in flames Monday night.

Fourteen different departments were called to battle the blaze at the old Woodford Distillary on Distillary Way in Connellsville.

It started around 7 p.m.

connellsville distillery fire Old Connellsville Distillery Goes Up In Flames

(Photo Courtesy: Ed Riedmann)

Thick smoke poured out of the vacant complex, and dozens of volunteers worked to knock down the challenging fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

