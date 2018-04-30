LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, Mahoning Township

MAHONING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a Lawrence County neighborhood Monday after an elderly man was found dead.

The body was found around 2 p.m. along West State Street in Mahoning Township.

mahoning township body found Elderly Man Found Dead In Lawrence County

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

The Lawrence County coroner’s office has identified the man as 91-year-old John Pezzuolo.

He was reportedly found facedown in a swampy area.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday evening.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

