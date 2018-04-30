Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MAHONING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a Lawrence County neighborhood Monday after an elderly man was found dead.

The body was found around 2 p.m. along West State Street in Mahoning Township.

The Lawrence County coroner’s office has identified the man as 91-year-old John Pezzuolo.

He was reportedly found facedown in a swampy area.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday evening.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details