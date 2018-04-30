LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A South Park man charged in connection to his friend’s fatal overdose will spend every weekend in jail for the next year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Palaski, of South Park, is accused of giving 10 stamp bags of fentanyl to his friend Jesse Iwanonkiw in July of 2016. Iwanonkiw died of an overdose the next day.

Palaski was convicted of violating federal drug laws and sentenced to 5 years’ probation.

For the first year of his probation, Palaski will be required to report to jail every Friday evening and stay there until Sunday evening.

Palaski was also ordered to pay $16,965 to Iwanonkiw’s family for funeral and burial expenses, and he is required to maintain full-time employment during his probation.

