Story Hoodline — Whereas most cities with professional hockey teams are already looking forward to next season, the Pens are battling things out with the Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

As any Pittsburgh sports’ fan knows, a deep playoff run isn’t anything new; however, if you’re looking for the city’s best sports bar, you may be at a loss — there are so many great ones out there from which to choose.

Luckily, we got you covered. We produced a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re looking to catch the big game on the big screen.

1. Hough’s

WAFFLE SANDWICH AND PGH SALAD. | PHOTO: TODD A./YELP

Topping the list is Hough’s. Located at 563 Greenfield Ave. in Greenfield, the sports bar is the highest rated sports bar in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.

Hough’s has 73 rotating taps, wines and spirits, and the eatery and brew house serves up a lengthy menu of Pittsburgh favorites, including eight varieties of pierogies like Bacon Jalapeno, Kielbasa, and BBQ.

2. Bulldog Pub

PHOTO: BULLDOG PUB/YELP

Next up is Morningside’s Bulldog Pub, situated at 1818 Morningside Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the pub and sports bar is a proven East End favorite.

All day every day, the pub pours PBR drafts for $2.50, sells PBR pitchers for $9 and has Yuengling by the bottle for $2.50. More so, whereas it’s offerings of sandwiches, finger foods, flat breads and burgers is impressive, Bulldog’s wings are noteworthy. If you’re looking for sauce recommendations, try the Hot and Gold or the Whirly Bird.

3. Pope’s Place

PHOTO: MICHAEL M./YELP

Pope’s Place, a sports bar in Polish Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3055 Brereton St. to see where black and gold pride pairs perfectly with Iron City on tap and Pittsburgh-style ham barbecue.

4. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar

PHOTO: SQUIRREL HILL SPORTS BAR/YELP

Over in Squirrel Hill, check out Squirrel Hill Sports Bar, which has earned four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar at 5832 Forward Ave.

The sports bar has a nice selection of beers on tap, and should you lose interest in the game, you can distract yourself at the pool tables — or just order one of bar’s signature specialty game-day drinks.

5. Rumerz Sports Bar & Grill

PHOTO: RUMERZ SPORTS BAR & GRILL/YELP

Lastly, there’s Rumerz Sports Bar & Grill, a North Shore favorite with 4.5 stars out of four reviews. Stop by 1216 Woods Run Ave. to check it out the next time there’s a big game.

If you’re craving pizza, try the Buffalo Chicken Ranch or the Steak N’ Ranch; or, if you’d prefer, you can order as many of the bar’s appetizers, sandwiches, hoagies, salads or jumbo wing dings as you’d like.

