Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Washington County early Sunday morning.

State police were sent to Dutch Glory Road in North Bethlehem Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend Scott Edward Deditch had a gun to her head and was kidnapping her.

When state troopers arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m., they searched for Deditch’s vehicle and eventually spotted it traveling south on Dutch Glory Road.

After troopers pulled the vehicle over, police say the woman who had called 911 got out of the vehicle and screamed, “The gun is in the truck! It’s in the truck! It’s in the center console!” She then ran behind the troopers’ patrol vehicle.

Deditch, who was driving the truck, got out and was detained.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told troopers that she had gone to multiple bars with Deditch to have drinks that night. As the night went on, Deditch allegedly began to call the victim names, verbally abuse her and yell at her. She told Deditch she wanted to go home, and he agreed to leave.

The criminal complaint says the victim alleges as they were driving, Deditch physically and verbally abused her, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her hair out, struck a deer and a mailbox, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim, her male friend and himself.

The victim says at one point, Deditch held the gun to her head and asked if she was ready to die.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called 911 at least twice and tried to flee multiple times. The victim said at one point, she placed the hair Deditch had pulled out on the console and dashboard of the vehicle because she was afraid Deditch was going to kill her.

Deditch is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.