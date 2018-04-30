Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NHL will not suspend Washington Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson for his hit on Brian Dumoulin in Game 2.

According to Greg Wyshysnki, there will be no disciplinary hearing for Wilson after his hit knocked Dumoulin out of the game.

No Dept. of Player Safety hearing for Tom Wilson, per NHL. @Capitals @penguins — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 30, 2018

The hit happened during the second period as Dumoulin played the puck up ice. As he released the puck, Dumoulin braced for a hit by the oncoming Alex Ovechkin.

Wilson was chasing Dumoulin and delivered a shoulder check to Dumoulin’s head.

The Tom Wilson check to the head that sent Dumoulin to the room pic.twitter.com/cbRVMLBURo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 29, 2018

Dumoulin stayed down on the ice for several moments before skating off on his own power. He immediately went down the runway and did not return to the game.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

The Capitals won the game 4-1 to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

