By: Casey Shea
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NHL will not suspend Washington Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson for his hit on Brian Dumoulin in Game 2.

According to Greg Wyshysnki, there will be no disciplinary hearing for Wilson after his hit knocked Dumoulin out of the game.

The hit happened during the second period as Dumoulin played the puck up ice. As he released the puck, Dumoulin braced for a hit by the oncoming Alex Ovechkin.

Wilson was chasing Dumoulin and delivered a shoulder check to Dumoulin’s head.

Dumoulin stayed down on the ice for several moments before skating off on his own power. He immediately went down the runway and did not return to the game.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

The Capitals won the game 4-1 to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

