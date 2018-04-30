LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Deer, Local TV, Oregon

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHADY COVE, Ore. (KDKA) — Two deer have been spotted wandering in an area of Oregon with arrows stuck in their face and neck.

Oregon State Police posted photos on Facebook showing one deer with an arrow that had gone straight through its head and another deer with an arrow sticking out of its neck.

According to state police, the deer seemed to be able to eat and walk around, and their injuries didn’t seem to be life-threatening. Police also heard there may have been a third deer wandering around with an arrow stuck in it.

The Oregon Hunters Association is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch