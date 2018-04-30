Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHADY COVE, Ore. (KDKA) — Two deer have been spotted wandering in an area of Oregon with arrows stuck in their face and neck.

Oregon State Police posted photos on Facebook showing one deer with an arrow that had gone straight through its head and another deer with an arrow sticking out of its neck.

According to state police, the deer seemed to be able to eat and walk around, and their injuries didn’t seem to be life-threatening. Police also heard there may have been a third deer wandering around with an arrow stuck in it.

The Oregon Hunters Association is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.