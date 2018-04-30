Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KDKA) — A police officer who was called for a report of a “vicious” dog Sunday morning ended up getting greeted by a friendly pup.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says an officer went to a home after getting “a vicious dog call” and spotted the dog lying on someone’s front porch.

The officer got out of his car, leaving the door open in case he needed to jump back inside if the dog tried to attack him.

Police say when the officer whistled at the dog, he came trotting over to the officer, wagging his tail. After the officer petted the dog for a minute, the dog hopped into the front seat of the police car and made himself at home.

The officer hung out with the dog and took some pictures until an animal control officer arrived.

The dog had an implanted chip and was picked up by his owner the next day.

Police initially thought the dog was a pit bull and used the story to say “while you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs.” They later found out, though, that the dog is an American Bully.