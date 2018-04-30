Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man is dead following an early Monday morning crash near the West End Circle.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the crash happened along West Carson Street around 1:35 a.m.

A man was traveling west when his vehicle struck a pole and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

His name has not been released and it’s unclear what led to the crash.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.

