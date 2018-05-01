LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Border, tiger

(CNN) — Border patrol agents are used to seeing many strange things on the US-Mexico border.

However, when they came across an abandoned black duffel bag Monday, they had to do a double take.

tigerfoundinduffelbag Border Agents Find Tiger Inside Abandoned Duffel Bag

Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Protection

While on duty, the agents saw three people attempting to enter the Unites States illegally, through Brownsville, Texas.

The men dropped the bag as they fled back to Mexico.

When agents approached, they found an unconscious male tiger stuffed inside.

tigerinduffelbag2 Border Agents Find Tiger Inside Abandoned Duffel Bag

Photo Credit; US Customs and Border Protection

The nearly four-month-old cub appeared sedated and was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

