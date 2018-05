Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Among the many changes to Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn congressional districts, one town in Butler County is being split in half.

Cranberry Township is now split between the 16th and 17th Districts.

To help residents determine which district they are in ahead of this month’s primary election, the township has launched an online tool.

For more details and to see the map, visit the township’s website here.