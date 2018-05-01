LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
KARNS CITY (KDKA) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a person wearing a clown mask in Butler County.

According to police, the incident happened in Karns City around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A male juvenile heard a woman’s scream coming from a wooded hillside near the intersection of Hooker Road and Kittanning Pike.

The juvenile was confronted by a person wearing a clown mask and carrying a baseball bat. The suspect struck the victim in the knee cap and fled into the woods.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Butler.

