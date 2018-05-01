PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In support of our current and former military members and their spouses, KDKA-TV is partnering with the Mall at Robinson to provide our service men and women with knowledge of the valuable resources available to assist with the transition back into the private sector.

Join us 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 19 to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Corporations, schools, and services will all be available on-site providing valuable information to our everyday heroes.

We will help connect businesses and schools with the skilled military associates to help fill the shortage of employees in the Pittsburgh region.

The Mall at Robinson will provide military discounts and giveaways for the military families in attendance.

Several celebrities and notable Veterans will be on hand including:

Rocky Bleier

Rocky Bleier is a former Pittsburgh Steeler Super Bowl winning running back with an inspirational life journey. Through the fields of Vietnam to the fields of the NFL; Rocky’s message of encouragement, hope and impact touches everyone who hears his life story.





Justin Melnick & Dita

Born and raised in New York City, Justin has traveled an interesting road. Originally a photographer, by trade, Melnick’s passion for documenting war torn regions and their third world battlefields had him exhibiting his war photography in several solo gallery shows. After leaving the comforts of Manhattan, Justin journeyed to the heartland and joined a local police department in Indiana. It was there, during his time as a peace officer, where he adopted a puppy named Dita and became her full-time K-9 handler. Now grown up, Dita and Justin can currently be seen on CBS’s Seal Team where he plays Brock Reynolds.

AJ Buckley

AJ Buckley & Neil Brown Jr. of Seal Team will be joining Justin Melnick and Dita. AJ Buckley, who portrays Sonny Quinn, is perhaps best known for his role as scientist Adam Ross on the long-running series CSI:NY.







Neil Brown Jr.

Neil Brown Jr., who plays Ray Perry, starred as DJ Yella in Universal’s Oscar- Nominated film Straight Outta Compton.









Jack Carr

Jack led special operations teams as a Team Leader, Platoon Commander, Troop Commander and Task Unit Commander. Over his 20 years in Naval Special Warfare he transitioned from an enlisted SEAL sniper specializing in communications and intelligence, to a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, to a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the southern Philippines, to commanding a Special Operations Task Unit in the most Iranian influenced section of the southern Iraq throughout the tumultuous drawdown of U.S. Forces.

Charles W “Chuck Newhall III

Chuck is a Vietnam vet with combat decoration including the Silver Star, Bronze Star V and a Purple Heart. Chuck is also a founding partner of New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with his MBA from Harvard and an English Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Newhall told the story in “Fearful Odds: A Memoir of Vietnam and its Aftermath” to honor the men who lost their lives in combat and those veterans and anyone, or their families, who are affected by post-traumatic stress, depression, mild traumatic brain disorder or the suicide of a loved one. Newhall’s story of what caused his PTSD and the nearly devastating impact is had on his life, is an inspiring story of how one man overcame his psychological injuries.