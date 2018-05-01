GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrates after winning the silver medal during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m Final A on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native, and U.S. speed skater John-Henry Krueger won a silver medal in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, but now he wants to compete for a new country.

USA Today reports that Krueger will no longer compete for the United States after a dispute with the U.S. federation and will now compete for Hungary.

Krueger, 23, was the only American short-track skater to place at the Olympics.

In a statement to USA Today he says:

“I was and am still proud to have represented the United States during my career but have been faced with an unsustainable situation where if I continue pursuing my career with the US team I will bankrupt myself and my family. Overall the financial costs necessary for me to perform competitively at the international level are unsustainable with the lack of sufficient financial support from US Speedskating and the (United States Olympic Committee).”

Krueger’s brother Cole is already on the Hungary team.

His decision comes less than a week after Krueger and some members of the U.S. Olympic team met with President Trump at the White House.