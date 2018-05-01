Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, a new study has ranked Pittsburgh as the best city in the nation for first time homebuyers.

SmartAsset says people looking to buy their first homes in the Steel City should be excited about the affordability of local homes.

The average price per square foot of home in Pittsburgh is only $91, which is 13th lowest in the study.

SmartAsset also says first-time homebuyers can also feel confident that their home won’t lose value right off the bat.

Pittsburgh had zero year-over-year quarters of negative growth in home values between 2012 and 2017.

That was tied for first in the nation.

Other cities that made the list include:

-Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

-Omaha, Nebraska

-Houston, Texas

-Tulsa, Oklahoma