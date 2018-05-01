Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and breaking down the door to his own home in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened in New Kensington around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were initially called for a vehicle possibly being involved in a narcotics transaction. The vehicle was described as being a red Ford Escape.

An officer parked near the intersection of Seventh Street and Freeport Road observed a vehicle matching the description and began to follow it.

The vehicle made two right turns without signaling, which prompted the officer to turn on his lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the suspect failed to pull over and began to travel “at a speed too fast for rad conditions.”

The suspect turned down several roads and when they reached Taylor Avenue, they got out and fled on foot. He was later identified as Jadrian Wade.

Wade made his way to a home in the 1100 block of Woodmont Avenue, broke down a door to a home and entered.

Officers conducted a search of the home and found Wade “lying on a mattress on the floor under a blanket.”

He was taken into custody without incident. Police found crack cocaine, marijuana and a stolen gun in the home. They also found a baggie of crack cocaine in Wade’s vehicle.

Wade is facing a list of charges including fleeing and eluding along with other traffic, drug and firearms violations.