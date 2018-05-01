Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several people were injured in a crash that involved a Port Authority bus and a passenger vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, near Steel Plaza.

A total of 20 people were on the bus at the time.

Four people were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has been cited.

Results of drug and alcohol tests are pending.

