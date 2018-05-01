LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Bigelow Boulevard, Local TV, Sixth Avenue, Steel Plaza

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several people were injured in a crash that involved a Port Authority bus and a passenger vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, near Steel Plaza.

A total of 20 people were on the bus at the time.

Four people were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has been cited.

Results of drug and alcohol tests are pending.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch