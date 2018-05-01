LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The father of a student killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school is suing the armed officer who stood outside the building as people were massacred within.

Andrew Pollack tells news outlets that Scot Peterson, who was then a sheriff’s deputy and the school’s resource officer, is his main target in the wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Broward County. Peterson was suspended without pay after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He then resigned and retired.

PARKLAND, FL – FEBRUARY 18: Charles Lambeth and Joey Wong (l-r) alumni of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School look on at the school on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz for the mass shooting that killed 17 people on February 14. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pollack’s daughter Meadow was among the 17 killed. Pollack says Peterson could have entered, but instead “let all those people get murdered.”

The lawsuit also names 19-year-old shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of Cruz’s mother and the couple who took him in when she died.

