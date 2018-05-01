Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a vehicle in Sharon late Monday night.

Police say officers were sent to East State Street near Forker Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said a motorcyclist had been traveling behind a car when he suddenly began to speed up, lost control and crashed into the back of the car.

The motorcyclist — identified as 29-year-old Drew L. Williams Jr., of Farrell, Pa. — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.