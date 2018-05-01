Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The porn actress who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump will be performing in Pittsburgh this week.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Stormy Daniels will be performing at Blush on Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets were reportedly still available.

Daniels made more headlines on Monday when it was announced she was suing Trump for defamation.

Daniels filed the complaint in federal court in New York on Monday. At issue is a tweet Trump made in which he dismissed a composite sketch that Daniels says depicts a man who threatened her in 2011 to stay quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

In the tweet earlier this month, Trump said: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

The court filing says the tweet was “false and defamatory.” Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)