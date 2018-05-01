Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck two pedestrians while trying to run over her boyfriend, all while her infant son was in the back seat.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to East Ohio Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle outside J.R.’s Bar.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found two women who had been struck and injured. One woman suffered a broken hip and bruising, and the other suffered a possible spinal injury and bruising.

An unoccupied parked vehicle also had some damage, and the front bumper of a silver Jeep was in the road.

A witness came forward and told police his girlfriend, 38-year-old Kearston Dixon, was the driver who hit the pedestrians. He said he and Dixon had been having an argument when Dixon got into her Jeep and started driving at him and doing U-turns in an attempt to hit him.

Dixon then allegedly struck two women, a parked vehicle and a parking meter before driving away.

The witness also said he saw his and Dixon’s 9-month-old son in the back seat of the Jeep.

The witness told police where Dixon lived. When officers arrived at the residence, they saw a silver Jeep that was missing its front bumper. No one answered the door when officers knocked.

Dixon turned herself in to police Tuesday morning. She’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless driving.