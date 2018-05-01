Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan says forward Zach Aston-Reese has a broken jaw and a concussion after a hit from Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

Aston-Reese was checked by Wilson during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

“We lose a guy to a broken jaw that’s going to require surgery and a concussion because of another high hit to the head. So, you know, at some point, we would hope that the league might do something,” Sullivan said after the game.

Wilson is already unpopular with Penguins fans after he hit defenseman Brian Dumoulin during the second period of Game 2.

The NHL decided it would not suspend Wilson for that hit.

The Penguins ended up falling to the Capitals 4-3 in Game 3. The second round continues with Game 4 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details