By: Casey Shea
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After delivering another hit to the head in Game 3, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will face a disciplinary hearing.

According to the NHL Player Safety Department, Wilson delivered an “illegal check to the head” during the second period.

Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese was exiting the defensive zone when Wilson delivered a vicious hit to the head.

Aston-Reese remained down on the ice and bleeding for several moments. He skated off under his own power, but did not return.

No penalty was assessed on the play.

It was later revealed that Aston-Reese had suffered a concussion and a broken jaw, which will require surgery.

In Game 2, Wilson delivered a hit to the head of Brian Dumoulin. Again, no penalty was assessed, but the NHL didn’t deem the play worthy of a suspension.

Dumoulin also left the game and did not return. He was able to play in Game 3.

Wilson is also a repeat offender following two suspensions in the preseason.

