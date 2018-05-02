Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A scandal involving a funeral home director who’s accused of stealing money from elderly clients has gone from bad to worse.

Today, officials announced they’ve filed dozens of new charges against Stephen E. Kezmarsky III.

He now faces a total of 170 felonies and misdemeanors.

When the charges were first announced in January, officials say he was accused of ripping off 51 people – mostly seniors.

Now, an additional 31 victims have come forward saying they were also taken advantage of.

The clients placed their trust in Kezmarsky when they pre-paid for their funeral expenses at his funeral home in Uniontown, Fayette County.

“Many of the victims in this case live on fixed incomes, and set aside this money so their funerals wouldn’t be a burden on their loved ones. Instead, their funds were stolen,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Investigators say Kezmarsky didn’t put their money in escrow accounts, as required by law.

They say he used the money to pay the failing funeral home’s bills and then spent the rest on himself.

“Our investigation found he used some of these funds at local restaurants and gas stations, He used some of the money on airfare. He even used some of it at Pennsylvania liquor stores,” Shapiro said.

In January, he was accused of stealing more than $284,000. Now, that total has risen to almost $529,000.

Investigators are worried there may be even more victims and are asking for those people to come forward.

“We will be relentless in seeking restitution for the victims of Kezmarsky’s criminal acts,” Shapiro said.