DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Duquesne, which left one person injured.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Grant Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
Investigators roped off an area and were looking around for hours, putting down evidence markers.
