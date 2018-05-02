LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:City Of Duquesne, Grant Avenue, Lisa Washington, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Duquesne, which left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Grant Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators roped off an area and were looking around for hours, putting down evidence markers.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the latest on this Developing Story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch