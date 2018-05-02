Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Duquesne, which left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Grant Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.

Happening NOW: Duquesne police and fire on scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Grant Ave. One person was taken to the hospital. I'll have live reports on #KDKA. pic.twitter.com/xz7aRBFocY — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) May 2, 2018

Investigators roped off an area and were looking around for hours, putting down evidence markers.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the latest on this Developing Story.