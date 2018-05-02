Story Hoodline — Need more doughnuts in your life? You’re not alone, but what’s the best doughnut joint in the Burgh?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find out, using both Yelp data and our own special analysis to produce a ranked list of where to go next time you’re craving something sweet, fluffy and fried.

1. Better-Maid Donut

PHOTO: RYAN B./YELP

Topping the list is Better-Maid Donut. Located at 1178 Steuben St. in Crafton Heights, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the highest rated doughnut spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

Better-Maid serves up doughnuts in all shapes and sizes, including old-fashioned cake, yeast-raised, jelly-filled and cinnamon swirl.

According to Yelper Bob M., “Completely changed my opinion on cake donuts. These are incredible. Nice and crispy/crunchy on the outside, and perfectly soft in the middle. I didn’t even know what I was missing before trying Better-Maid.”

2. Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique

PHOTO: KRISTIN B./YELP

Next up is Lower Lawrenceville’s Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique, situated at 3511 Butler St. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which is a well-known local dessert and cupcake hotspot, whips up a delicious assortment of doughnuts.

Benjamin M. wrote, “I came into this cute, little bakery for some delicious mini-donuts and left with more than I anticipated … specifically a free and freshly-made deep fried Oreo that made me completely forget it was only 10 o’clock in the morning.”

3. Duck Donuts

PHOTO: DUCK DONUTS/YELP

Duck Donuts, located at 100 Siena Dr., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the doughnut franchise four stars out of 46 reviews.

What makes Duck Donuts so special? Its made-to-order specialties contribute to its popularity, with patrons getting to select their doughnut, coating, topping and drizzle. Maple bacon is one of the shop’s most popular combinations.

4. Just Good Donuts

PHOTO: JUST GOOD DONUTS/YELP

Just Good Donuts, in South Side Flats, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1830 E Carson St. to see for yourself.

The establishment is well-liked for its yeast-raised doughnuts, old-fashioned cake doughnuts, cinnamon buns and coffee.

5. Donut Connection

PHOTO: MANDY N./YELP

Finally, there’s Donut Connection, a Carrick favorite with five stars out of five reviews. Stop by 2414 Brownsville Rd. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts, bagels, coffee and tea, next time you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you’re craving a filled doughnut, consider the black raspberry, the apple-n-spice or the Bavarian. Alternatively, try the any one of the five chocolate cake varieties for a decadent doughnut delight that will jump-start your morning — or afternoon.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.