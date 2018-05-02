Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after undercover police officers busted alleged prostitution in a home in the city’s Beechview neighborhood.

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly arranging appointments out of the home.

KDKA went to Beechview Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors said there was a lot of traffic in and out of the home. None of them wanted to appear on camera.

“It’s evolved into a situation where the old traditional prostitution, where you’d go down to Liberty Avenue, and the prostitutes, men and women, would walk the streets. So, it’s more clandestine and over the internet,” said Lt. Jeff Korczy, of Allegheny County Police.

It was done via the internet on an adult escort site called “Indy.”

There, ads lure people in, saying things like: “Would you like to have some fun today? I know I would! I’m sure I can brighten up your Tuesday!”

The ad then instructed folks to call a 412 area code number to make an appointment, and even lists prices.

A county detective sent a text to the number asking if there were any appointments available. It was all going on inside the house at 1622 Rutherford Avenue in Beechview.

Police made the bust around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Once our detectives were in the house, Patrick Barron was found in the basement and Lynn Richardson was found on the second floor,” said Lt. Korczy.

Police say Barron, 53, owns the house, and they were greeted at the door by Kayla Popoleo.

Barron was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Popoleo and Richardson will get summons in the mail.