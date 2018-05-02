LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:NFL, Physically Unable to Perform List, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Shazier was injured making a tackle back in December in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery, and is continuing his recovery.

Being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List means Shazier won’t count against the Steelers’ 90-man off-season roster.

In February, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert announced that Shazier would not play during the 2018 season. However, he will continue to be around the team.

He made an appearance just last week on the first night of the NFL Draft when he walked out on stage and announced the Steelers first-round draft pick.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch