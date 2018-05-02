Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

We have placed LB Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. MORE: https://t.co/qPKFeTfTtE pic.twitter.com/ki5xDERnMv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 2, 2018

Shazier was injured making a tackle back in December in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery, and is continuing his recovery.

Being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List means Shazier won’t count against the Steelers’ 90-man off-season roster.

In February, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert announced that Shazier would not play during the 2018 season. However, he will continue to be around the team.

He made an appearance just last week on the first night of the NFL Draft when he walked out on stage and announced the Steelers first-round draft pick.