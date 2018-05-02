Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BENTLEYVILLE (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer driver is facing DUI charges after leaving a trail of destruction in Washington County.

According to police, the incident happened along Wilson Road in Bentleyville Borough around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A truck being driven by Scott Roberts, 49, of Azle, Texas, struck and damaged a McDonald’s drive-through order station and a lighted entrance sign.

He also caused damage at a nearby PNC Bank.

Roberts allegedly hit guidewires attached to a utility pole and struck a gas line, height restriction poles and a mailbox.

When police arrived, they determined Roberts was under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody.

He is facing a list of charges including, DUI, careless driving and reckless driving.

Roberts is being held in the Washington County Jail on $25,000 bond.