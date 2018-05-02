Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two young men were shot Wednesday night in the Upper Hill District.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Herron Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

According to Public Safety officials, the two victims were standing on the corner when shots were fired from inside a vehicle, which then sped away.

The victims were shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

There is no description of the vehicle or suspects at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.