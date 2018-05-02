Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) – A miscommunication led to a massive trash pile in a Washington County park.

“This is the center of attention. It’s been here for many, many years,” Monogahela City Councilman Daryl Miller said.

Miller is talking about Chess Park, where a miscommunication led to people dumping hundreds of tires and dozens of old televisions.

“Very frustrating, I mean this situation is a very good cause to help people, but it seems like it just got out of hand,” Miller said.

It started as an attempt by a state lawmaker to clean up trash along the roads in Monogahela. Bags of collected litter could be taken to Chess Park for pickup, but when the message went out on social media, it got twisted.

People starting dropping off old household items and the trash pile took over. It even covered the top of a veterans memorial.

“The canon was covered, the sign was covered, the capsule, I’m told, is somewhere in the midst of the tires. It’s just pretty nasty all around, just a yucky situation to say the least,” Shannon Schumaker said.

PennDOT was supposed to pick the stuff up, but when crews saw the pile, they refused.

Big Sanitation hauled some of the trash away, but a significant pile remained on Wednesday.

So, now what?

“I’m waiting on phone calls from the senator’s office to give me a time and day actually when they’re coming,” Miller said.

At least one man is a little concerned because he’s getting married in the park on Saturday.