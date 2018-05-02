Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after her two young children were found outside, wandering alone.

The children were spotted by a passerby Tuesday, just after 9 a.m., at the intersection of Pioneer and Capital Avenues in the West Liberty neighborhood.

The 3-year-old twin brothers live on Plainview Avenue, about a half mile away.

When police arrived, one of the twins was found naked and walking outside the house.

Their mother, 33-year-old Ashley Palmer, was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

While police questioned Palmer, other family members began arriving at the scene, including the father of the children.

He told police that minutes before the twins were found, he got a call from his wife, saying, “I left. You need to go home. They might be on the porch.”

Ryan Palmer also told police his wife’s addiction has progressively gotten worse.

Ashley was later released from the jail.