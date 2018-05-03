LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Cambridge Analytica, Facebook

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

LONDON (AP) – British authorities say the investigation into political consultancy Cambridge Analytica will continue even though the company is going out of business.

Cambridge Analytica announced Wednesday that it was filing for bankruptcy following allegations that it improperly harvested data from millions of Facebook users. The firm says bad publicity drove potential clients away.

cambridge analytica headquarters UK Probe Goes On Despite Cambridge Analytica Bankruptcy

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: The building in which company Cambridge Analytica are based on March 21, 2018 in London, England. UK authorities are currently seeking a warrant to search the premises of Cambridge Analytica after the company has been involved in a row over its use of Facebook data. Their CEO Alexander Nix has since been suspended. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office, which has been investigating the allegations, says it will continue to “pursue individuals and directors as appropriate.”

Damian Collins, chair of a Parliamentary committee that has been looking into the Facebook scandal, tweeted: “Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group cannot be allowed to delete their data history by closing. The investigations into their work are vital.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch