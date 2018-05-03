Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Mad Mex Chicken Quesadilla

1 each 10” Whole Wheat tortilla

2-3 oz. Monterrey Jack Cheese, (or other cheese) shredded

4 oz. Marinated Chicken, grilled and sliced

½ C. Grilled, julienned peppers and onions

Lettuce if you’d like

Your favorite Salsa

Guacamole

Sour Cream

1. Heat cast iron griddle over medium heat.

2. Grill and slice the peppers, onions, and chicken.

3. Place tortilla on a griddle. Spread cheese on both halves.

4. Spread chicken, peppers, and onions across one side of the tortilla.

5. Fold other half over.

6. Make sure it is browned on both sides. When done, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.

7. Shingle quesadilla on plate

Marinated Chicken (See below)

4 ea. 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Ancho chili powder

1 Tbsp Mexican Oregano

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 limes

1. Place chicken breasts in a non-reactive dish.

2. Whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over chicken.

3. Allow to marinate for 1 hour before grilling.

Pico di Gallo

1 C. Diced ripe Roma tomatoes

1-2 cloves Garlic, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tbs. Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ C Cilantro, Chopped

1. Combine all ingredients

Guacamole

3 ea. Avocados

Juice of 2-3 limes

1 ea. Large clove garlic grated on a microplane grater

¼ C. Chopped Cilantro

1-2 ea. Diced ripe tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

1) Peel, seed, and dice avocados

2) Add everything else. Adjust seasonings.

Mad Mex The Perfect Margarita

2 oz. Silver Tequila (Avion is nice)

¾ oz. Combier

1 ¼ oz. Freshly squeezed lime juice (about one lime)

½ oz. Freshly squeezed orange juice (about 1/2 orange)

1 ea. Lime wedge

1) Chill martini or coupe glass.

2) Fill pint shaker glass with ice.

3) Add liquor and juices.

4) Cover with bar shaker, shake.

5) Strain into martini or coupe glass.

6) Garnish with lime wedge.