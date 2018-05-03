Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are new details in a case that police say involves kidnapping, threats and sexual assault.

The alleged victims appeared in court Thursday and took the stand.

The alleged female victim told the Magistrate Judge that a friendly gathering suddenly turned violent when one of the defendants grabbed a gun and yelled “Y’all wanna die?” to her and her boyfriend.

Cousins Jeravn Paolucci and Tyisha Ramsey are accused of acting together to kidnap a couple and sexually assault them, while holding them captive inside of an apartment.

Police said Ramsey was living at what’s now a boarded home on Mohler Street in Homewood and knows the male victim from the neighborhood.

The allegations are that on March 31, 2018, Ramsey forced the couple to go by car to Paolucci’s house in Ambridge to pick him up, and they all returned to the apartment in Homewood. The alleged female victim told the judge she and her boyfriend were held there against their will.

Police said Paolucci and Ramsey terrorized and assaulted the boyfriend and girlfriend for over 12 hours.

The alleged female victim said she was forced at gunpoint to take off her clothes and then raped. Police said both victims were forced to perform other sexual acts against their will while some of it was filmed on cell phones.

When the couple was released on April 1, 2018, the alleged victim said Ramsey and Paolucci threatened them not to tell the police or their families or they would be killed.

The Magistrate Judge found there was enough evidence on nearly all of the charges, except for some of the gun possession charges, to send this case onward to the Court of Common Pleas. Both Paolucci and Ramsey are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.