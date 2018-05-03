Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are hoping the public can help them solve the murder of a young father of four who was fatally shot in McKees Rocks.

Tyrone Noaks, 28, was from the Hill District. He was shot and critically wounded in McKees Rocks this past Feb. 2.

Allegheny County Police said Noaks suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. They believe he was a passenger in the vehicle where he was shot.

“McKees Rocks Police received a report of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of First Avenue and Broadway,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “Moments later, they received another call that a man was shot inside a car on Broadway Avenue.”

Noaks spent more than a month on life support in the hospital. He was later transferred to a Beaver County Rehabilitation Center where he died on March 18.

His family says he is survived by four young children, ages 2, 3, 7 and 11.

Family members believe while an arrest in the case can never reverse what happened to Noaks, it could be the beginning of some closure, and bring them a little peace of mind.

“There are really no leads at this time. That’s why we’re looking for the public to help us with information that could assist us in locating the person responsible,” Det. Kuma said.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information leading to a conviction could be worth $1,000.