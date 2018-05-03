Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Thursday, the first tiki tour boat hit the water in Pittsburgh.

Soon, you’ll be able to grab some friends, food and have fun on Pittsburgh’s three rivers like you’ve never had before.

Launching from the North Shore, you can choose either a two- or four-hour journey.

The first boat arrived in Pittsburgh Wednesday night and assembly began Thursday.

“We’re really excited about bringing a new concept to the Pittsburgh water region,” Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh Co-owner Dale McCue said. “All I know is that I told everybody that’s involved with it that if we don’t do it, somebody else is going to do it.”

For $400 bucks six people can pile into the water oasis for two hours.

“We like to say we don’t take you to a destination because we are the destination,” McCue said.

A four-hour tropical tour costs $700 and takes you around Point State Park and all three rivers, giving you one of the best seats in the house to see Pittsburgh.

“Unless you’ve been on a boat in that area of the river, you actually don’t appreciate it until you’re coming straight up the Ohio and at this beautiful city. It’s one of the most iconic photos you can take with the fountain going and the skyline in the background,” McCue said.

Once the first boat is assembled, it’ll dock at Station Square. A second boat is expected to arrive on May 20, which is when the tours will officially begin.

Although alcohol is allowed on the tiki boat, there is a zero-tolerance policy to make sure that things don’t get out of hand.