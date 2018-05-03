Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man in connection with a fatal overdose in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the investigation began back in November of 2017.

On Nov. 18, police were called to an apartment on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg for a reported overdose.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Ryan Powell unresponsive in the bathroom. Officers used Narcan on Powell, who was transported to Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

Jennifer Kough told police the she, Powell and two other individuals had used heroin in the apartment. She said one of those people, 36-year-old Glenn Levtzow, provided the heroin.

She also told police, Levtzow and another woman had stolen her car in order to leave the scene.

Police found the vehicle on Alwine Avenue. Levtzow was in the driver’s seat with children, ages 3 and 6, in the backseat. While speaking with Levtzow, officers suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He admitted to using heroin back at the apartment and was taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, Erin Long, was found nearby. Police arrested her for public intoxication. The children were eventually released into the custody of Long’s friends.

On Nov. 20, police went to a home on Oak Avenue to speak with Levtzow again. During the interview, he admitted to buying 15 bags of heroin in Duquesne before going to Kough’s home.

Levtzow said he kicked down the bathroom door when they became worried about Powell. Upon seeing Powell unconscious, he became scared, took Kough’s car keys and got into her vehicle. He denied driving away.

Later that evening, Powell died at the hospital. Toxicology reports indicated there was heroin and fentanyl in Powell’s blood.

On April 25, an opinion page from the autopsy was obtained. In it, the cause of death was deemed to be acute combined drug toxicity.

A warrant has since been obtained for Levtzow. He has recently resided in the Greensburg and Ruffsdale areas.

He will be facing a list of charges including, drug delivery resulting in death, endangering the welfare of children and various drug-related counts.

Anyone with information is asked contact the City of Greensburg Police at (724)-834-3800.

