PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tragedy struck a movie theater, when workers say a man died during the Avengers movie.

According to the Times of India, the 43-year-old man was found at the India movie theater after watching Avengers: Infinity War.

Proddatur police tell the Times that the man was found sitting in his seat without any movement after the movie had ended.

The theater staff thought he was waiting for the credits to end, but when they went to see why he wasn’t moving they realized he was dead.

Police say there was no signs of foul play, and they believe he suffered a heart attack or died of natural causes.

An autopsy will now be performed to determine how the man died.