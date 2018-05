Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. OLIVER (KDKA) – A missing child in Mount Oliver has been found safe and sound.

According to Mt. Oliver Police, 9-year-old Makhae Abram was last seen leaving his home around 7 a.m.

Abram was found after he went to a school he used to attend instead of his current school.

