MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – A Monroeville man is facing charges after police found an explosive device inside his home.

According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Gregory Drive on Wednesday.

An explosive device was found inside the man’s safe. It was described as being a “small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end.”

The suspect, 44-year-old Frank Bole, admitted to making the device, but didn’t intend to hurt anyone with it.

The Bomb Squad destroyed the device.

Police also found suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Bole told police he acquired methamphetamine and has sold some it as well.

Bole is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 1

