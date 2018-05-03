Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN PLACE (KDKA) – A mother and her young son escaped an early morning house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Viewer video shows flames coming from a second floor window of the home in the 5500 block of Cox Avenue.

Craig McFeaters lives next door.

“I looked out my side window and saw on the second floor up there, the flames bursting out,” McFeaters said. “They were coming out pretty far from the window.”

McFeaters said once his neighbor and her young son were out of the home, they were being helped by other nearby neighbors.

“They had a couple pets too,” said McFeaters. “They got out.”

Not only did neighbors assist the family and call 911 before firefighters arrived, one neighbor used a hose to spray McFeaters home, in case the flames spread.

“As I came outside to look closer, one neighbor here had grabbed their hose and was hosing my roof, just to make sure nothing shot over,” he said

McFeaters said the home that burned had been in the owner’s family for multiple generations. He’s hopeful they’ll soon be able to return to the place they’ve lived for so many years.