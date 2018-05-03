Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a person has been shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall and that the shooting suspect is in custody.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall following the gunfire.

Police say the mall, however, is being swept by officers as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department says one patient was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Further details weren’t immediately known.

Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles are seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.

