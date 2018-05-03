Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A food processor in North Carolina is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef, which may contain plastic pieces.

According to the USDA, one consumer found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the beef products.

The recall affects 35,464 pounds of products made and distributed by JBS USA, Inc.

The products were sent to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana, which were then distributed to retail locations, including Kroger stores.

The products were processed on March 22, 2018 and carried a “sell by” date of April 9.

Consumers should throw the products away or return them to the store.