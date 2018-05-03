LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority added new data to its interactive online map showing lead service lines.

Residents can search for their address or browse around neighborhoods.

The map also shows areas where the lines are expected to be replaced in 2018.

To search for the lines in your area, visit the PWSA’s website to use the interactive map. 

