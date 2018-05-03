Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

5211 Wilkins Ave., #2 (Squirrel Hill North)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5211 Wilkins Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here. The apartment features hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, a dishwasher, French doors, exposed brick and a walk-in closet.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2687 S 18th St. (South Side Slopes)

Next, there’s this studio abode located at 2687 S 18th St. It’s listed for $1,199/month.

In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

144 N Dithridge St. (North Oakland)

Located at 144 N Dithridge St., here’s a studio apartment that’s listed for $1,100/month.

Secured entry is offered as a building amenity and pets are not permitted. The furnished apartment features carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

1709 Termon Ave., #2 (Brighton Heights)

Also listed at $1,100/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1709 Termon Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5911 Bryant St., #1 (Highland Park)

Finally, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5911 Bryant St. It’s listed for $1,100/month.

In the apartment, there are a decorative fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, French doors, large windows, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

