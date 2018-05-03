Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today was signing day for some of the students who have been helped by the Pittsburgh Promise.

The program provides scholarship money for students in Pittsburgh Public Schools so they can attend college.

Today, they announced where they plan to go to school in the fall. But, they received a motivational message from a Ryan Shazier.

“I want to congratulate all you all for having a plan and on graduating and going to college. That’s a really big thing and a lot of people don’t really achieve that,” Shazier said.

Former Steeler Franco Harris is chairman of the board for the Pittsburgh Promise.

“We are excited to celebrate your big dreams, support you as you pursue them, and embrace you as a member of the lifelong Pittsburgh Promise family when you graduate and become our alumni,” Harris said.

And, the kids hear the message.

Raujee Clerfe: Education is key. You need to know that knowledge to get you farther in life.

Rick Dayton: Who taught you that? Where did you learn that?

Raujee: My mother. She always talks to me about that.

The second annual signing day announces where Pittsburgh Promise recipients are headed, including an Ivy League school after Lili King graduates from Allderdice High School.

“I definitely learned how to motivate myself. I definitely learned study techniques, and my teachers have been there the whole time,” King said.

During signing day, the PNC Foundation announced a $2.5 million gift over the next 10 years. That money will help students like Vikram Bhat study engineering and robotics at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I looked for schools that had that. CMU is in Pittsburgh. It’s right here. I have the Pittsburgh Promise so that helps with tuition and it is a really good school that is close by,” Bhat said.