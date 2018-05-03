LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sweet destination is arriving soon at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Sarris Candies announced Thursday that they are planning to open their first retail location in the airport.

The new shop is set to offer a variety of their delicious treats, which until now have only been available at it their headquarters in Canonsburg.

In a press release, Sarris President Bill Sarris says: “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our products and make it easy for travelers to pick up some chocolates for friends, family, business associates or just some treats while flying.”

(Source: Sarris Candies)

The new shop is set to open on May 22.

