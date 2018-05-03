Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study finds most high school and college students are not prepared to manage the cost of college.

A survey by Junior Achievement and Citizens Bank targeted 500 high school juniors, 500 high school seniors, and 500 college freshman.

The results show 39 percent of juniors, 30 percent of seniors, and 29 percent of college freshman have less than $1,000 saved for college.

More than half of each group said they expected to use scholarships and grants, plus money earned while working to pay the costs.

But, 52 percent of juniors and 42 percent of seniors admitted they don’t actually know the cost of college tuition.

Find the complete data from the study here.